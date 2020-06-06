Pakistan among pioneers of ‘smart lockdown’ : Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again defended his government’s decision to end the coronavirus lockdown in the country, saying such sweeping restrictions could cause a “collapse of the economy” and give rise to poverty in poor countries.

Taking to Twitter, he said the world has discovered through experience that the only solution to the Covid-19 crisis is imposing a “smart lockdown” that allows economic activity to continue while implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We are amongst [the] pioneers of this approach,” he said, referring to the smart lockdown strategy under which only virus hotspots are placed under lockdown.

The premier highlighted the “dilemma confronting our government” currently by sharing a news channel’s video report in which numerous Pakistanis can be heard casting doubts on the gravity of the coronavirus spread and terming it an “international conspiracy”. “On the one hand we have the masses who are not taking the COVID19 pandemic seriously and on the other hand, understandably, we have our frontline doctors and health professionals, who are at great risk,” he said while commenting on the video.

He said some of the country’s “elite” wanted a lockdown to be imposed across the country but noted that these were people “who have the privilege of spacious homes and income unaffected by [the] fallout of lockdown”.

“A lockdown means [a] collapse of the economy and in poorer countries a steep rise in poverty, crushing the poor as happened in Modi’s lockdown in India,” he added.

The prime minister’s remarks come as Pakistan’s delicate healthcare system braces for an imminent peak of coronavirus cases, with a sharp rise in the number of deaths and hospitals reporting being overwhelmed with increasing cases of infections. Prime Minister Imran in his tweets appealed to the civil society, media, ulema and his Corona Relief Tiger Force to “create awareness amongst the public of COVID19’s severity and the need to strictly observe SOPs”