Pakistan among few countries with developed disaster management plan

Mohammad Arshad

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Omer Mahmood Hayat, Wednesday, said that Pakistan was amongst those few countries that have developed their own long term Disaster Management Plan in 2013. We strongly believe that Disaster Risk Reduction Approach is imperative for building resilience and sustainable development, especially for developing countries like Pakistan.

In his welcome address at the inaugural session of two-day International Conference on Disaster Management, he underlined that Sendai Framework for DRR and Paris Climate Change Agreement provide unique opportunity to move towards the vision for risk sensitive development as cornerstone for sustainability.

The central theme for the conference is “Capitalizing on Pakistan’s Vast Experience in Handling Disasters, Creating Synergies among Global Frameworks for Resilience-Lessons Learnt and the Way Forward for the Region”

The meetings will be split into following three sub themes, “Pakistan’s Experience in Managing Mega Disaster’, ‘Lessons to be learnt’ and “Analyzing related Global Frameworks for resilience with the aim to create synergies and strengthen risk governance” Three days exhaustive discussions at this forum will provide a great opportunity for NDMA to understand the challenges and emerging requirements for effective implementation of risk-sensitive sustainable development strategies that are needed to be contextualized to the specific disaster risks facing Pakistan. Main focus will thus be on the progress achieved so far under Disaster Management – CBMs, and future course for implementation of the approved activities, deliberations on the future road map of DM-CBM.

While addressing the conference the Chief Guest Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan said that pre-emptive strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction was vital for ensuring safety to human lives and properties in face of natural calamities and climatic catastrophes.

The conference will be followed by 6th meeting of regional technical group of Disaster Management Confidence Building Measures (DM-CBM) of Heart of Asia, Istanbul Process.

NDMA Pakistan is co hosting DM-CBM along with Kyrgyzstan.

Azam Khan observed that Asia-Pacific region in general and Pakistan in particular was prone to a multitude of disasters and therefore special measure was needed to handle these recurring disasters from changed weather pattern.

He said that Pakistan had a vast and diverse experience of coping up with disasters and stated that other countries of the region can learn from Pakistan’s expertise in this field. Earlier, Member (DRR Wing), National Disaster Management Authority, Idrees Mahsud gave an over view of the conference.