Pakistan among developed countries in medical field: Prof Ghais

“Gastro summit 2018” concludes with record 200 research papers

Staff Reporter

“Gastro Summit 2018” held under the aegis of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology reached to its conclusion here at PC Hotel where 200 research papers in a record number were presented which were directly focused on the modern treatment of the diseases of liver, stomach and hepatitis and light was thrown on the use of endoscopic ultrasound. In his concluding address Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Ghais un Nabi Tayyab said that with the continuous efforts of the seniors in medical field Pakistan has entered in the comity of developed nations and with the help of Almighty Allah for major diseases people can avail best and modern treatment in their own country.

He said disease of hepatitis is a wide spreading and Punjab Government has given special focus to it. Annually 3.5 billion rupees are being spent to provide free of cost medicine while including separate wards Gastroenterology is also priority of the government, he added. Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab acknowledged the participation of Family Physician Association in Gastro Summit 2018 and welcomed Dr. Mian Tariq Mahmood in the Conference. He said that family physician is most important segment of the medical field and said that Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology played pivotal role by uniting different organization on one platform for the betterment of doctors. Principal PGMI said that young doctors can get benefit of this international summit in their day to day work and provide latest medical facilities to the patients.

Talking to media, Prof. Ghias ul Nabi Tayyab disclosed that efforts are being made to make hepatitis free society and 1457 new posts of dedicated and skilled manpower doctors and staff has been created in the separate Gastroenterology wards of Punjab Province and its credit goes to the Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He told that by providing this facility more than 70,000 patients are expected to benefit annually from endoscopy procedures while 400,000 patients would be visiting hepatitis clinics also. Principal PGMI told that so far 281,678 patients have been registered while 196,936 patients were screened for Hepatitis B & C. Meanwhile 172,208 patients have received vaccination for Hepatitis B and 54,489 got free medication. Prof. Ghais un Nabi Tayyab called upon the young doctors to get benefit of the latest research and medical development and apply it for treatment of lever, stomach and other diseases. He said that disease free Pakistan would be a gift for the new generation and as a doctor we all should endeavor to create awareness and train every citizen to make safe from medical problems in future.

Organizer of the Conference, Prof. Sumail Zafar, Dr. Israr ul Haque Toor thanked the national and international guests and said that indeed it was an honor for Pakistan having delegates from USA, UK, Canada and Turkey which would increase standard of treatment in our public sector hospitals. On the last day of the conference, foreign doctors gave presentations on the gastroenterology, endoscopic ultra sound, ERCP, EUS and fatness and its treatment. Different training sessions and group discussions were also held there in which Pakistani doctors expressed their interest. Guests were also awarded souvenirs by the management of the conference.

Moreover, foreign delegates of this conference paid visits to the historic places of Lahore and expressed deep interest there. They expressed special gratitude towards traditional hospitality of Lahoritis and said they would remember this tour for long time and wish to come again. They also lauded the efforts of Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab and Dr. Israr ul Haque Toor on holding of such an organized conference which was attended by such a large number of guests and said that they would return from Lahore with sweet memories.