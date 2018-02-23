Pakistan-Amirate cordial relations growing

Kuwait celebrates national day

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman J. Al-Mutairi of Kuwait hosted a glittering reception in the federal capital to celebrate national Day and 27th Anniversary of the Liberation Day of his country. The banquet hall was profusely decorated, reflecting festivity and rich culture of Kuwait. The cuisine served to the guests included servings, both Arab and Pakistani, radiating aroma and warmth of Kuwaiti rulers and people.

A large number of guests were there to share joy of the Kuwaiti nation on their national day. They included Arab and other Muslim ambassadors, diplomats of friendly countries, senior civil and military officers as well as prominent citizenry. Chief guest representing Pakistan to share festivity was Minister Federal Education and Training Engineer Baleegh-ur-Rahman. In their informal remarks the ambassador and the minister noted that relations between Pakistan and Kuwait have always been cordial based on close bilateral cooperation and support to each other. The two countries have identical perception of vital issues of mutual interest. They both feel that there was need for more and more cooperation between them to their mutual interest.

Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi says: “The historical, time tested, all weather and deep rooted relations with brother Islamic country Pakistan are perfect model that can be followed by other countries based on mutual respect, cooperation in all fields and areas.

Pakistan Kuwait relations are cordial, based on shared history and culture. The bilateral relations exist both at government and peoples level. The two countries stood by each other in their testing times. After the withdrawal of the Iraqi forces from Kuwait, Pakistan army units played important role in de-mining operations in Kuwait. Kuwait is helping Pakistan in oil exploration.

Kuwait donated generously to Pakistan during the deadly earthquake in 2005 and at the time of devastating floods in 2010. Kuwait Development Fund contributes to Pakistan’s progress.

Around 150,000 Pakistani expatriates are currently working and living in Kuwait. They remit around $750 million a year to Pakistan. This is one of the important foreign exchange sources for the country. There have been high level exchanges of visit between Pakistan and Kuwait to strengthen bilateral relations between them.