Pakistan allows indoor dining for vaccinated persons as covid curbs eased

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday eased COVID-19 related restriction as Pakistan reported the lowest deaths due to infection in four months.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of NCOC to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

The top monitoring body has announced open indoor dining and marriage events from July 1 only for vaccinated people.

It said that hotels and restaurants will chalk out a strategy to verify the vaccination certificates of customers for indoor dining, for which the eateries are allowed to use fifty per cent capacity.

The government said that 400 guests can attend outdoor marriage functions while for indoor events 200 guests, who are fully vaccinated, can be invited.

Furthermore, the NCOC has extended business hours till 10pm while petrol pumps, medical store and other essential shops are allowed to work for 24 hours.

It also announced to open cinemas for vaccinated people, adding that parks and tourist places will also remain opened.

The government has also announced to open shrines across the country while there will be a ban on all religious and cultural gatherings.