Pakistan allows 30% additional flights to facilitate passengers

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed airlines to operate an additional 30 per cent flights for outbound passenger operations from Pakistan.

The Notam said, “The Competent Authority has informed that an additional 30% flight operations (of your Summer Schedule 2021 approval) has been accorded in addition to the 20% already operating between 05 May to 20 May 2021”.

The additional 30% operations will be with incoming Flights Ferry/Cargo and Outgoing Pax only”. However the existing 20% will be as approved i.e arrival and departure both pax [passengers],” read the official circular.

سی اے اے نوٹیفکیشن کے مطابق ائیرلائنز 30 فیصد پروازوں کو مسافروں کے ساتھ بیرون ملک لے جاسکیں گی لیکن واپسی پر صرف کارگو سامان لانے کی اجازت ہوگی۔ https://t.co/LH1kHEgyYH — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) May 12, 2021

Earlier this year, Pakistan had decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May. International flights to Pakistan were reduced to 20% in view of prevailing situation of COVID-19.

COVID Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan recorded 2, 869 new covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the overall caseload to 867,426 cases, while the nation reported less cases of the infection than a few weeks earlier.

Pakistan has registered fewer than 3,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time in almost two months, with 2,351 new cases reported as of March 16.

Pakistan carried out 38,616 Covif-19 tests on Tuesday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), of which 2,869 were positive.

In Pakistan, the current positivity rate is 7.42 percent.

There are currently 76,536 active cases in the country, with 771,692 recoveries registered throughout the country.

With 322,117 cases, Punjab leads the provinces and federating divisions, followed by Sindh with 294,251 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 125,392 cases, Islamabad with 78,560 cases, Balochistan with 23,655 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 18,056 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan with 5,407 cases.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-issues-revised-inbound-air-travelers-policy-amid-covid-19-resurgence/