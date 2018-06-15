Pakistan Alliance on SDG launched to address issues of transparency

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Alliance on Sustainable Development Goal 16 is launched by Sustainable Social Development Organization and Pakistan Youth Change Advocates. The alliance comprises of civil society organizations including Sustainable Social Development Organization, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates, Meenaylas, Center for Inclusive Governance (CIG), Youth Advocacy Network (YAN), Institute for Peace and Development (IPAD), Equality for All Development Organization (EFA). The consortium will gain strength in the coming months by taking on-board more youth-led, grass-root civil society organizations from all across Pakistan. Together the Alliance members will be engaged in taking joint action for the realization of SDG 16 and will also build the capacity of relevant stakeholders on the same.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Director Programs of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) said, “Pakistan Alliance on SDG16 is a network of young and newly established civil society organizations that would focus on achieving indicators of SDG 16 in Pakistan.” He further added that without peace, stability, human rights and effective governance, based on the rule of law, we cannot hope for sustainable development. “We are living in a world that is increasingly divided. Some regions enjoy sustained levels of peace, security and prosperity, while others fall into seemingly endless cycles of conflict and violence. This is by no means inevitable and must be addressed.”

The SDG 16 aim to significantly reduce all forms of violence, and work with governments and communities to find lasting solutions to conflict and insecurity, transparency, accountability, access to information and responsive public institutions, rule of law and access to justice, bonded labour, countering human trafficking and reduction in child labour & abuse in Pakistan.