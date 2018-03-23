Pakistan aks Kabul, RSM to do more for terrorists elimination

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan has urged the Afghan government and the resolute support mission (RSM) to do more for elimination of terrorist sanctuaries within Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has continuously highlighted the presence of TTP’s sanctuaries in Afghanistan and it is a matter of satisfaction that the US is addressing the issue but more needs to be done, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing here on Thursday.

The spokesperson categorically stated that there is no organized presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan. He said we have been carrying out intelligence based operations to eliminate the remnant elements. He said Pakistan has also asked the US government to share intelligence for definite action on our soil.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was recently on a private visit to the US where he held talks with the US vice president and other US officials on bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan. To a question about Indian complaints that their diplomatic staffs is being harassed by Pakistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan is a responsible member of international community and we make all possible efforts to ensure safety and security of the diplomats. He said India has not shared any evidence about its complaints with Pakistan.

The spokesperson however voiced concerns over the treatment being meted out to Pakistani diplomatic staff and their family members in New Delhi. He said we have lodged protests with India over these unfortunate incidents, evidence of which is also available on the social media. He said India is responsible for the security and safety of diplomatic corps as per the Vienna convention. He said Pakistani High Commissioner to India was in Islamabad and he is returning to New Delhi today after discussing some important matters including those relating to the harassment of diplomatic staff in India.