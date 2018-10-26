Pakistan, AJK fully respect neutrality of UNMOGIP: Masood

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today visited the Pakistan Headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

The President met the Head of the Mission and Chief Military Observer, Major General José Eladio Alcaín, and other officers of UNMOGIP. During the meeting, the President said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan attach the highest importance to the second oldest peacekeeping mission of the United Nations, which has been rendering its services since 1951 with the highest degree of professionalism in pursuance of the UN Charter and the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The President also apprised the Head of the Mission about the situation along the Line of Control and informed him that the Government of Pakistan, Government of Azad Kashmir and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have come up with a comprehensive strategy to provide protection and relief to the residents living along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, that includes construction of bunkers and increase in compensation for the affectees. The President wished the Observers well and assured them of the full cooperation in completion of their mission.

President Masood Khan said that Pakistan and Azad Kashmir fully respected absolute neutrality and impartiality of UNMOGIP. Peace and security, he said, were imperative for South Asia, and the mission was playing a very constructive role in that regard.—PR

