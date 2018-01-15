Pakistan Afghanistan ties can ensure regional peace prosperity: Zubair Motiwala

ISLAMABAD : Chairman PAJCCI Zubair Motiwala has reiterated that significance of national sanctity and security and supported all measures that respective Governments may take to ensure the same.

“However, the same may not be continued at the beset of hurting the economic and social ties across the border through measures such as abrupt closure of the border for an indefinite period resulting in massive monetary losses and trust deficit.”

While addressing the “Public-Private Dialogue forum on Pakistan, Afghanistan Transit & Trade” organized by USAID and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, he urged governments on both the sides to segregate business and trade ties from political and security tensions, and suggested that Pak-Afghan trade, both bilateral and transit, needs rejuvenation and appropriate confidence building measures may be instilled for removing deep-rooted mistrust in Pak-Afghan relationship that is not only hampering political dialogue but also significantly impacting the economic transition between both the countries.

He elaborated on the manifesto of the Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI) to help revive and strengthen long-standing business ties between both the countries and reiterated that APTTCA and JEC meetings will play pivotal role in reviving confidence building measures across the border.

During the stay, Chairman PAJCCI also headed the delegation of private sector for meeting relevant stakeholders and officials for better representation of the challenges faced by business communities across the border due to declining bilateral trade and shifting of transit trade from Pakistan.

The delegation met Advisor to Prime Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs – Honorable Miftah Ismail, Ambassador Afghanistan – H.E. Dr. Omar Zakhilwal, DG Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Mansoor Ahmad Khan to deliberate matter of utmost concerns.

Orignally published by NNI