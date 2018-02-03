Pakistan-Afghanistan need to stop blame game: Janjua

KABUL : Pakistan and Afghanistan need to engage in concrete cooperation instead of blame game on both sides, said Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua while addressing the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity (APAPS) in Kabul on Saturday.

Janjua condemned the Kabul terrorist attacks and offered Pakistan’s assistance for a joint investigation.

The government of Afghanistan was urged to take action against anti-Pakistan terrorists. Pakistan also emphasised the need for strengthening border management on the Afghan side.

A top-level delegation of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, reached Afghanistan earlier today to attend the meeting.

Orignally published by INP