Pakistan advance to semis in Asian Junior Squash C’ship

Islamabad

The winning streak of Pakistan team continued as they advanced to semifinal of the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship after beating hosts Thailand 3-0 in their last pool match at Pattaya on Friday.

According to information received here, Hamza Khan got a smooth sailing in his contest against Vassipol, defeating him 11-1, 11-3, 11-0.

In the second encounter Farhan Hashmi got even a more easy victory as he overcame Waritpol 11-0, 11-0, 11-0

The third contest between Abbas Zeb and Abbas Abdullah also proved a one-sided affair as the former defeated the latter 11-2, 11-2, 11-0.

Pakistan team had also won all their previous four pool matches. In the semifinal, Pakistan will take on either Malaysia or Hong Kong which would be confirmed later.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp