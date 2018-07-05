Pakistan achieves unparalleled successes in war on terror: Zafar

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar has said that people of Pakistan achieved unparalleled successes in the war against terror through unity and harmony.

He was addressing an international conference on Pakistan’s Pluralistic Cultural Values of Peace, Tolerance and Love in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Minister said Pakistan served as frontline state against war on terror and offered huge sacrifices both in terms of men and material.

He said people of Pakistan believed in love, affection and harmony but it was because of elements brought to Pakistan by the West during Soviet occupation of Afghanistan that intolerance grew in the country.

He said the constitution of Pakistan guarantees fundamental rights and freedom to everyone irrespective of cast and creed. He said the people of Pakistan are full of love and affection and believe in peace and harmony.

He said that education is a key to all facing problems and it is also a security issue which needs to be concentrated

Share on: WhatsApp