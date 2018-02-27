Pakistan achieves success in war-against terror: Yousaf

Islamabad

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Monday said that Pakistan had achieved significant success in war against terrorism. Addressing an international conference against Terrorism in Cairo, Egypt, he said Pakistan would continue its efforts for promotion of love and harmony among various communities.

He said social injustice, absence of employment opportunities and worst conditions in education were helping in promoting terrorism, said a message received here. Pakistan has done a lot for elimination of terrorism from the entire region including establishing military courts and restoring death penalty to terrorists.

The country has also launched successful military operations against terrorism including operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad besides banning the publication of hatred material. He said that as many as 470 Ulema and Mashaikh had issued a unanimous decree for terrorism elimination.The international community appreciated the success of operation Zarb-e-Azb for complete elimination of terrorism from the country.—APP