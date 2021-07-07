Pakistan achieves all-time high power production, but Twitter has something else to say

By
Web desk
-
27

ISLAMABAD – Federal Ministry for Energy Hammad Azhar announced on Wednesday that Pakistan has achieved the highest demand and supply of power in the history of the country.

He made the announcement on Twitter stating, “Highest demand & supply of power in the history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284 MW”.

He added that the achievement reflects not just higher demand and generation but also increased transmission capacity.

Giving a comparison, he said that highest generation and transmission achieved before the PTI government was in July 2018 at 20,811 megawatts.

“With our system reaching the limits of transmission capacity whilst generation capacity keeps growing, I have asked the power ministry and NTDC to note all transmission bottlenecks causing tripping. By next summer InshAllah we shall be targeting to remove most,” he concluded.

As the minister shared the news on the microblogging site, Twitter users were quick to respond with most of them sharing their grievances about loadshedding.

Here are some reactions;

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR