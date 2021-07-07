Pakistan achieves all-time high power production, but Twitter has something else to say

ISLAMABAD – Federal Ministry for Energy Hammad Azhar announced on Wednesday that Pakistan has achieved the highest demand and supply of power in the history of the country.

He made the announcement on Twitter stating, “Highest demand & supply of power in the history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284 MW”.

Highest demand & supply of power in history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284 MW. It reflects not just higher demand & generation but also increased transmission capacity. In contrast, highest generation & transmission achieved before PTI govt was in July 2018 at 20,811 MW. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 7, 2021

He added that the achievement reflects not just higher demand and generation but also increased transmission capacity.

Giving a comparison, he said that highest generation and transmission achieved before the PTI government was in July 2018 at 20,811 megawatts.

“With our system reaching the limits of transmission capacity whilst generation capacity keeps growing, I have asked the power ministry and NTDC to note all transmission bottlenecks causing tripping. By next summer InshAllah we shall be targeting to remove most,” he concluded.

As the minister shared the news on the microblogging site, Twitter users were quick to respond with most of them sharing their grievances about loadshedding.

Here are some reactions;

We are suffering 14 hours loadsheding in Gepco shekheki grid. And in our neighborhood village from Lesco has zero loadsheding.

Is there any system to handle it???

Can you please explain — Azeem Ahmad (@AzeemAh92975926) July 7, 2021

حماد اظہر بھائی ہمارے علاقے میں آج بھی 12 گھنٹے کی لوڈشیڈنگ ہو رہی ہیں، واپڈا والے قصداً عوام کو پی ٹی آئی کے خلاف کر رہی ہے، برائے مہربانی اس طرف توجہ فرمائیں. — Farid Khan (@faridkhanpti) July 7, 2021

آپ اچھا کام کر رہے ہوں گے مگر ہماری علاقے میں تو لوڈ شیڈنگ بھی ہوتی ہے اور ڈیڑھ ماہ سے voltage بھی کم ہیں ہیلپ لائن پر کال کر کہ شکایت بھی کی مگر کوئ فائدہ نا ہوا۔کیوں کہ ان کے بقول voltage پیچھے سے ہی کم آ رہے ہیں۔ — Teamik (@TeamPK85) July 7, 2021