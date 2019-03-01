Pakistan achieved moral victory over India by releasing pilot: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan has achieved moral victory over India by announcing the release of Indian pilot. The Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved with this action that Pakistan is a peace-loving country.

The international community has also welcomed the release of Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture. The Prime Minister has given a positive message to the world by initiating courageous step for peace, he added. Pakistan is desirous of peace and peace will be prevailed.

The Chief Minister said that political parties are united and the whole nation is firmly standing beside armed forces for the defence and solidarity of the country. He reiterated that national defence, solidarity and sovereignty will be upheld at every cost.

The false Indian claims have been exposed before the world and the Indian leadership has been depressed due to their failed tirade. Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui is the pride of the whole nation, he added. The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to Riaz Fatayana MNA and Hamid Yar Haraj MPA who called on him at his office.

Earlier Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at his office on Friday in which the performance and future roadmap of livestock and transport departments were reviewed in detail. The meeting decided to introduce animal health act for the promotion and development of livestock sector in the province. The target of registration of one million animals was fixed and it was informed that registration of animals will help to produce a better breed which will yield more milk and meat. It was also stated that crossbreed animals will be produced to get enhanced production of milk and meat by adopting IVF technology. The meeting directed to early complete the vaccination process for saving animals from different diseases in Bahawalpur.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that poultry project will be expanded to alleviate poverty hoping that it would generate many more opportunities of employment. He said that Punjab has a tremendous potential of increased production of milk and meat and the economy will also be strengthened due to development of livestock sector on modern lines. There is a dire need to give attention to research and development in livestock sector, he added.

The Chief Minister said that livestock will be promoted to wriggle the rural folks from the quagmire of poverty as livestock plays the role of an engine for the betterment of national economy. We will have to adopt latest techniques for increased production of milk and meat and the livestock farmers will be informed about latest methods of livestock farming, he added. The heads of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company and Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Board gave detailed briefings about the steps taken for the development of livestock sector.

