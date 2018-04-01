Pakistan achieved milestones in economic, social sectors in four years: Minister Education

BAHAWALPUR : Federal Minister for Education, Engineer Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has said that Pakistan has achieved milestones in economic and social sectors during the past four years which paved the way for a prosperous and stronger country among comity of nations.

He stated this while speaking during laptop distribution ceremony under Phase IV of Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Saturday.

Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said that Pakistan’s GDP enhanced from 3.68 to 5.28 percent and inflation rate decreased from 8.0 to 3.80 percent. Revenues of Federal Bureau Revenue increased from Rs. 1946 billion to Rs. 3167 billion while development budget increased from Rs. 348 billion to Rs. 733 billion, he said adding that the government also focused on education sector by enhancing its budget from Rs. 41 billion to Rs. 90 billion.

The Minister Education said that the government provided extraordinary grants for educational development of Bahawalpur region including development of new universities, colleges, technical institutes which put Bahawalpur district among top ten progressive districts of the country education wise.

He praised Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor for his key role in completing mega developmental projects funded by the federal government at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The historic project of Rs. 858 million which was approved in February 2015 is being implemented at fast speed by construction of academic blocks of Management Sciences and Civil Engineering as well as construction of two new hostels at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. Similarly, Rahim Yar Khan Campus completed at a cost of Rs. 726 million, Bahawalnagar Campus constructed at a cost of Rs. 409 million and Agriculture College inaugurated recently with grant of Rs. 416 million.

Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said that Bahawalpur was also provided a modern hospital at a cost of Rs. 3 billion as well as state of the art kidney and blood transfusion centers. Quaid e Azam Solar Park was established in Bahawalpur and today Bahawalpur is included one of the best clean and beautiful city of Pakistan.

He congratulated students winning laptops and said that this scheme is in fact a start of digital revolution in the country which was followed in many other countries.

Speaking on this occasion, VC Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq said that 5951 students of the IUB obtained laptops under Prime Minister’s Scheme while 5163 laptops were provided to university graduates through Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become a hub of quality education and research and soon will be among top ten universities of the country.

He thanked Federal Minister for Education for his support and arrival in the university. Dignitaries, representatives of Higher Education Commission, district government, media and civil society and hundreds of faculty members and students were present on this occasion.

Orignally published by INP