ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that visa fee for people coming from Afghanistan has been abolished.

He revealed it while briefing media about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The move aims at strengthening ties with Afghanistan where the Taliban has recently announced an interim government after toppling Ashraf Ghani-led government in mid-August.

This is a developing story…