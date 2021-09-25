Pakistan abolishes tax on fruits’ import from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday decided to lift sales tax on the import of fruits from Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq Khan announced it while sharing a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Twitter.

He wrote: “As an indication that Pakistan’s foreign policy [has] moved to a geo-economic emphasis, [sales] tax on fruits imported from Afghanistan will have zero per cent sales tax from today.”

As an indication that Pakistan's foreign policy have moved to a geo-economic emphasis, ales tax on fruits imported from Afghanistan will have zero percent sales tax from today. This will significantly help Afghan traders and framers. pic.twitter.com/lTMJy5Cymf — Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadorSadiq) September 25, 2021

“This will significantly help Afghan traders and farmers,” the envoy wrote.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed the development in a statement issued on Twitter.

According to a statement issued by F&C Chief Abdul Waheed Marwat said: “I am directed to refer to Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 dated 15.09.2021 on the subject and to say that sales tax has become leviable in terms of S.No.15 of Table-I of Sixth Schedule to Sales Tax Act, 1990 on import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.”

“However, in pursuance of a representation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the issue has been reviewed and consequently, sales tax shall not be collected on fresh fruits imported (except apples PCT 0808, 1000) from Afghanistan,” it read.

FBR chairman said that the exemption has been announced on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.