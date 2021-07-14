Pakistan: 10 killed in explosion near Dasu hydropower plant

Pakistan: At least 10 people were killed and many wounded after an explosion near the Dasu hydropower facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kohistan area. Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari, the top police official of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the province in which the incident occurred, confirmed the death of six Chinese nationals, two soldiers, and two locals.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m, according to Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai, when a coaster was transporting around 30 workers, including Chinese engineers, from the Barseen camp to the plant site.

He claimed that Chinese foreign engineers, Frontier Corps troops, and local laborers were on board the bus.

Yousufzai had previously said that an explosion had occurred on the bus, but that the cause had not to be determined. He later verified that there had been an accident and that a rescue effort was underway.

Police and Rangers have sealed off the area, he added.

Officials stated the wounded were being sent to the Upper Kohistan District Headquarter Hospital.

A senior police official told the media that the reason for the event was unknown and that the area’s cell networks were down, making it impossible to obtain information.

“At the moment we are not clear what exactly happened, whether it is a blast or an accident,” the official said, adding that once police complete the initial investigation, the situation will become clear.

He said that KP police head Moazzam Ansari had taken a helicopter to Upper Kohistan.

Meanwhile, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has not provided any information on the event. The event was described as an “accident” in a statement.

A Wapda spokesperson confirmed that the bus was carrying workers of a Chinese business, and that rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident, and that the wounded were being transported to a hospital.

The Wapda chairman had departed for Dasu to supervise the rescue efforts, according to the spokesman.

More to follow…

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/