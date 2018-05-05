Pakhtuns stand with security forces: PZM

Mardan

The speakers of Pakistan Zindabad Movement (PZM) Friday said Pakhtun nation stands united with PakistanI security forces and condemn any movement including Manzoor Pashteen.

The speakers addressing a public gathering held here at Railway Station Ground, questioned the credibility of Manzoor Pashteen and said where was he when Pakhtuns were being killed in Swat and tribal areas by terrorists and militants.

Pakhtuns cannot be deceived by any Manzoor Pashteen because they have realized that Pakistani security forces had protected them against the menace of terrorism and extremism.

They said that when peace was restored by Pakistan Army, a new movement was started by a handful of people just to create panic and unrest in the country.—APP