Pakhtuns can get rights by remaining in mainstream: Muqam

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Prime Minister and PML-N KPK President Ameer Muqam said Sunday that all issues of Pakhtoon people could only be resolved by remaining in the mainstream politics of the country.

Addressing the annual convention of Pakhtun people organized by the Pakhtoon Welfare Organisation Lahore at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he said that Pakhtoons would have to work hard by staying in the national politics and they would prove themselves true Pakistani.

He said that it was Pakhtoon community which was guarantor of united Pakistan, adding that terrorism and anarchy was not recognition of Pakhtoon.

Ameer Muqam said that 80 per cent victims of terrorism were Pakhtoon and they were suffered a lot in war against terrorism.

He said that Shahid Khan Afridi, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan were also Pakhtoon who were real representatives of the country.

“We will get our rights in Punjab besides KPK and Sindh”, he said. The PML-N leader said that Naqeebullah Mehsud would be given justice.

He said rights could only be get through making yourself a need of the country instead of creating anarchy and damaging assets.