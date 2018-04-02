Pakhtuns are loyal citizens

Our Correspondent

Landikotal

The leaders and volunteers of the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) have said that Pakhtuns were not terrorists and the Pakhtuns were the loyal citizens of Pakistan. The leaders and workers were addressing to a procession organized at Bacha Khan square of Landikotal bazar on Sunday under the auspices of PTM.

Hundreds of PTM activities, civil society’s member from different areas of Fata took part in the gathering. The protesters marched from Railway trick chanting slogans in favor of their demands and gathered at Bacha Khan Square in Landikotal bazaar. Addressing to the gathering, PTM leaders Said Alam Mehsud, Najeeb Lala, Ali Wazir and Fata Lawyers’ forum president and PTM representatives Rahim Shah Afridi said that PTM was not a political movement but it was the name of peaceful platform of Pakhtuns struggling for the rights of Pakhtuns people

The leaders said that Pakhtuns were the loyal citizens of Pakistan and always protected Pakistan. The leaders said that some 72000 Persons had been martyred during the war against terrorism in Pakistan, however some 62000 among them were Pakhtuns. The PTM leaders said that this movement was a nonpolitical and unbiased platform of Pakhtuns which only work and believe to protect the rights of Pakhtuns tribe and fight for the rights of Pakhtuns.