Pakhtun youth from Sohrab Goth join PSP

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Monday said that the aim of PSP is to empower people, and enable them to rule over the country.

Once in the government, Kamal said PSP will devolve the powers and resources to the lowest level through provincial finance commission (PFC) award in an ideal manner so that the powers and resources devolve from the Prime Minister’s House and the Chief Minister’s House to every street and neighborhood of Pakistan.

He said until the powers and resources are not transferred to the lowest level, neither Pakistan will be strong internally nor economically to stand firm in international arena.

He expressed these views while addressing hundreds of Pukhtun youth from Sohrab Goth on the occasion of their joining to PSP.

He further said that PSP is a political party of all ethnic groups in Pakistan, it includes people of all religions and sects.

While discussing on multiple issues faced by the country, Kamal said Karachi, a city larger than 70 countries in the world ranked amongst the 12 fast developing cities across the globe during his tenure of mayorship. “If given the opportunity through votes, we can develop the whole of Pakistan including Karachi,” PSP supremo said.

For us, politics is nothing but to serve humanity, and to earn the pleasure of Allah Almighty.