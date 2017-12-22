Pak working with China, Turkey to expand shipbuilding industry

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan’s shipbuilding industry is on the path of development due to the interventions made in the sector over the last two to three years. The fact of the matter is that the industry which was facing a loss of Rs 3 billion in the year 2006 is now contributing tax to the tune of Rs 2 billion to the national exchequer.

Senate Standing Committee on Defense production which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Abdul Qayyum was informed that the shipbuilding and lifting capacity will be enhanced by three times in the next one a half year.

The committee was informed that cooperation is continuing with China and Turkey for further expanding the country’s shipbuilding industry. Last year, the country’s largest ever refueler was completed and enter the waters.

It was also informed that Martime Patrol vessel is also being prepared at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and work on it will be completed by April next year. The vessel will greatly help in maritime security operations.

The committee was further informed that a policy is being pursued to reduce reliance for maritime security matters. Fast Act Missile boat is also being prepared and this will be commissioned in 2019. Twenty two aluminum boats for Pakistan Army are also being prepared while fifteen have already been delivered to the Army. The meeting was informed that two patrolling boats will also be provided to Pakistan Customs next year.

It was informed that the shipbuilding industry is also providing assistance to Pakistan Railways in repair and renovation.

It is expected that the complete operationalization of Gwadar port will give further impetus to the development of shipbuilding industry.