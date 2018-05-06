Pak women’s contribution to GDP far less than world average

Faisalabad

Women contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is only 10 per cent in the country, which is far less than the world average of 35 per cent.

This was revealed by experts at the graduation ceremony of the second and third batches of Women Entrepreneurship Course, organised under the Women Entrepreneurship Programme.

The programme was organised by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation, UAF and Institute of Business Administration at the New Senate Hall University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Saturday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar presided over the event, while State Bank Chief Manager Muhammad Akbar attended it as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqbal Zafar said that women empowerment, their role in socio-economic activities and entrepreneurship are essential to progress and compete with the world.

He said that women needed to work on the ground to become entrepreneurs despite having huge potential in our society. He said that there is a need to maintain balance in business and domestic life.

He said that there is no relationship between age and starting a business. ORIC Director Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Programme Coordinator Hania Mudassor, In-charge Institute of Business Administration, UAF Dr Abdul Ghafoor and Dr Hammad Badar also spoke on the occasion.

Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Mubasshar Mehdi, Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Khurrum Zia, Dr Burhan and others attended the meeting.—APP