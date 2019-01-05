Pak will warmly welcome football stars Kaka, Figo

Karachi

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Government of Pakistan will warmly welcome legend footballers Luis Figo and Ricardo Kaka to the country next week.

“The government of Pakistan welcomes two legend footballers to the country. This, indeed, shows that Pakistan is a safe place to host all type of major international sports events,” Chaudhry said, while speaking to this correspondent.

Superstars Kaká and Figo visiting Pakistan next week to launch World Soccer Stars

The organisers of “World Soccer Stars” announced on Friday that Brazilian star Kaka and former Portugal captain Luis Figo will arrive in Pakistan on January 10 to formally launch the event.

The duo will participate in promotional events in Karachi and Lahore.

“Under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, we are determined to promote positive image of Pakistan and the visit of Figo and Kaka will be another step in that direction,” Chaudhry said.

“The Government of Pakistan and our law enforcing agencies will provide top-level security to visiting footballers and I am sure they’ll return home with positive thoughts.”—Agencies

