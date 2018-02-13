Pak will pay India in its own coin in case of any misadventure: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that Pakistan will pay India in its own coin in case of any Indian misadventure.

“Any Indian aggression, strategic miscalculation, or misadventure regardless of its scale, mode, or location will not go unpunished and shall be met with an equal and proportionate response” the Minister said.

In a statement here Tuesday, Khurrram Dastigr said we will defend robustly every inch of Pakistan’s soil. He told India that instead of the knee-jerk reaction of blaming Pakistan without substantiation, New Delhi must answer for state-sponsored espionage against Pakistan. Living evidence in person of KulbushanYadev is in front of the world.

He said India has failed to deliver justice to the 42 Pakistanis murdered in the Samjhota Express terrorism eleven years ago this week. India is destabilizing regional peace in word and deed; through irresponsible statements on nuclear deterrent and through its bloody, five-fold escalation in 2017 of attacks on unarmed civilians on the line-of-control and working boundary.

Khurram Dastgir warned that Pak Armed Forces are alive to all possibilities, and prepared fully to defend our country’s territorial integrity.

“Backed fully by the Pakistani people, our forces are vigilant on land, sea, and air. An aggressive Pak centric doctrine and arrayed forces under a belligerent regime leading to possible strategic miscalculation by India will seriously impact the strategic stability in South Asia” the Minister cautioned.

Orignally published by INP