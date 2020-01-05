Pak will not allow its soil to be used against anyone Islamabad partner for peace and peace alone: DG ISPR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said that Pakistan will only play the role of a peacemaker and not take sides in the ongoing conflict between the United States and neighbouring Iran.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor’s remarks came in the wake of the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and other officials by a US drone strike on Friday in Baghdad.

The DG ISPR, in an interview with a local TV channel, said that “Pakistan has defeated terrorism on its territory and will not allow its soil to be used against any other country.”

He said that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor said the aforementioned sentiments had been expressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Pakistan will not be party to anyone or anything but will be a partner of peace and peace alone,” he said. Gen Asif , in reply to a question regarding the killing of Iran’s Maj-Gen Qasem Soleimani in a US strike on Friday, said the regional situation had been altered and Pakistan would play its role in helping peace prevail.

Discussing the phone call between the army chief and Pompeo, Maj-Gen Ghafoor said Gen Bajwa had said two things. Firstly, he said that the region was improving from very bad conditions, adding that the Afghan reconciliation process is very important for this improvement. He added that Pakistan would play its role in this and wants the focus to remain on the issue.

Secondly, he said the army chief had told Pompeo that tensions in the region should be reduced. He said all relevant countries should move forward with constructive practices and dialogue. “Pakistan will support all peaceful efforts and hopes the region doesn’t go towards another war,” he quoted the army chief as saying.

Responding to a question regarding rumours that Pakistan would participate in the war by supporting the United States against Iran, Ghafoor said such rumours were circulating on social media. He clarified, however, that this was not the first call [between Pompeo and Gen Bajwa].

“From the Afghan reconciliation process to the regional security, the army chief has an important role,” he said, adding that the Foreign Office had also issued a statement. “My request to the people and media would be to only pay attention to statements from an authentic source,” he said, adding that they should not pay attention to “propaganda” and “rumours of enemies of the country”. “India is playing the lead role in spreading these rumours,” he said, adding that he had read an Indian news article that Pakistan had ditched Iran and the resumption of Pakistan’s participation in a US military training and educational programme. “In our bilateral relations with America, training cooperation was suspended. For the past four to five months, America has been talking about restoring this because training engagement in military to military cooperation goes on.