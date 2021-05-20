Pak will go bankrupt if Imran completes tenure: Bilawal

Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday feared that Pakistan will go bankrupt if Prime Minister Imran Khan completes his five-year tenure.

The PPP chairman said in his statement that the premier had ruined the country’s economy even before the coronavirus pandemic. He said the future governments will suffer for decades due to the incumbent regime.

Bilawal Bhutto said how that leader can run Pakistan which is not taken seriously by anyone.

Imran Khan’s experiment of governing the country on model of a charitable organization has failed, he added.

The PPP chairman went on to say that Imran Khan has single-handedly inflicted more damage on Pakistan than everybody combined since its independence.

He said Imran Khan and his supporters will run to London after plundering money just like Pervez Musharraf.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed that Imran Khan did not inherit any economic crisis but the selected prime minister created it.