Pak will continue to help advance Afghan peace process: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will continue to make every effort to help advance the Afghan peace process and to realize a political solution.

He was talking to Turkish Minister for Defense who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Imran Khan said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic fraternal ties marked by unique mutual trust and mutual support.

On regional issues, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

He expressed hope that the Afghan leaders would recognize the importance of international convergence on the way forward and achieve an inclusive, broad based and comprehensive political settlement.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concerns over the forest fires in Turkey and reaffirmed Pakistan s solidarity and readiness to extend all possible assistance to help cope with this calamity.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the existing level of bilateral defense cooperation.

He thanked Turkey for Turkey s strong and consistent support to Pakistan on all issues particularly Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Turkish Minister for Defense reiterated Turkey s support to Pakistan on all issues including Jammu and Kashmir.

He concurred with Prime Minister Imran Khan on enhancing cooperation in all areas to the mutual benefit of both the countries including in the defense field. He also underlined Turkey s efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.—INP