Pak Wheels, Pak-Suzuki join hands to launch online used car portal

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pak Wheels and Pak-Suzuki Motor Company Limited, Pakistan’s largest auto-manufacturer are joining hands to launch Suzuki certified used car portal on Pakistan’s biggest automobile classified website. The aim of this venture is to launch an interactive, direct-to-consumer, ‘Suzuki Exclusive car buying and exchange on line program’ on PakWheels.com. The users will be able to buy Suzuki certified cars available at Pak Suzuki authorized dealerships and customers can also buy any new Suzuki car / Certified used car in Exchange of their any used cars; from the comfort of their homes.

With more than 130 evaluation checkpoints and up to one year warranty for Suzuki certified used cars (up to 5 year old or up to 75,000 kms. driven -whichever occurs earlier); these certified used cars are among the most reliable, safest used car alternatives available in the local market. Starting from beginning July 2017, users will be able to browse, choose, and buy Suzuki certified used cars as well as Suzuki used cars; available at Pak Suzuki authorized cars dealerships listed on Pak Wheels. Exchange of customer used vehicle against new Suzuki cars option is available.

The purpose of this partnership is two-fold: to enable Pak Suzuki authorized dealerships to sell their used cars and to allow customers to find their desired cars with ease.

On this occasion, Co-Founder and CEO Pak Wheels, Raza Saeed said, “We are very happy to partner with Pakistan’s largest auto-manufacturer and bring Suzuki certified used cars to buyers across Pakistan through our online portal.”

“We see this as an opportunity for both parties to enjoy notable benefits; the dealerships will be able to sell certified cars, while the buyers will have a reliable marketplace to buy from and also exchange their used cars to new Suzuki cars, Saeed added.

Executive Officer Marketing and After Sales- Pak Suzuki Motors; Mr. Azam Mirza emphasized that this partnership between Pak Suzuki and Pak Wheels is first of its kind OEM-Online Portal partnership. He added that although Pak Suzuki is the No.1 manufacturer and marketer of Brand new local assembled and imported Suzuki vehicles; we also strive to enhance motorization by providing good quality; affordable, certified used cars to customers as well. These Certified Used cars are not only evaluated/checked at authorized dealerships but are also certified by Pak Suzuki Company Engineers. After the certification by Pak Suzuki; up to 1 year Pak Suzuki used car warranty is also extended.