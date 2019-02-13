Pak welcomes Saudi investment in petro-chemicals, mining sectors

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday said Pakistan welcomes investments of Saudi Arabia’s companies in various sectors, including petro-chemicals and mining sector.

Talking to a Saudi Arabian delegation in Islamabad, he appreciated Saudi Arabia for joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Asad Umar said both the countries were now focused on providing opportunities to the youth to enable them play a key role in socio-economic development.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday met a delegation of Saudi Arabian media and discussed matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, Chaudhry Fawad said both the countries stood by each other in testing times.

The minister said the visit of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman held an immense importance. “We’re thankful to the Saudi Arabian government for their investment in Pakistan.”

He said Saudi Arabia always contributed towards strengthening Pakistan’s economy. The visit of the Saudi Arabian crown prince would open new chapter of ties between the two countries, he added.

He underlined there was a strong contact between the Saudi prince and Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Saudi Arabia is a very close ally of Pakistan,” the minister highlighted.

