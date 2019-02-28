Pak wants peace, says Imran Ismail

Staff Reporter

The Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednes-day said in his tweet that he is proud of the defence system of Pakistan and in the way they responded in showing India that our forces are always ready to respond to any violation at LOC.

He said Pakistan wants peace as the Prime Minis-ter Imran Khan in his ad-dress emphasised adding that the PM has once again offered India peace even after today’s turn of events.

Imran Ismail said he hopes India will respond to the offer of peace given by the Prime Minister.

