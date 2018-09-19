Pak wants good relations with US: Naval Chief

Washington

Emphasizing on maintaining good relations with the United States, Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that security assistance is the not primary consideration for Pakistan.

“We want good relations with or without security assistance. We have enough resources in Pakistan. We can work without US assistance,” the naval chief said while speaking to the media in Washington.

The naval chief, who is in United States to attend an international symposium, said during the media interaction: “Though the decision by US to suspend security assistance to Pakistan was not a favourable one, it was not a life or death situation.”

Abbasi went on to say that India’s sea-based nuclear weapon initiative had compelled Pakistan to take steps for maintaining strategic balance in the region.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp