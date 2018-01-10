Pak only wants acceptance of its sacrifices: Dastgir

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan said that Pakistan does not want a price for its cooperation in the war on terror but acknowledgement of its sacrifices.

“Pakistan is being made a scapegoat. We have sacrificed thousands of lives and are still giving. Pakistan does not want a price for its cooperation but wants it sacrifices to be acknowledged,” he said while addressing a conference here on Tuesday, adding the country won’t allow Afghan war be fought on its soil.

Khurram Dastgir Khan has urged the regional and international powers to opt for cooperation instead of castigation as Pakistan is consolidating its gains made in war against terrorism. The United States has not suspended aid under its recent decision, but actually it suspended all efforts for dialogue on countering terrorism.

He reiterated his earlier claims that the US has failed in the war against terrorism in Afghanistan. “Even after spending trillion dollars and deploying thousands of soldiers, the US was only able to control 40% of Afghanistan.”

Moreover, the US foreign minister has also accepted that the US failed in Afghanistan, Dastagir remarked.

On relations with India, Dastgir said, that Pakistan wants to resolve issues with India. However, when Pakistan wanted to build a relationship with its hostile neighbour, India implemented the Cold Start doctrine.

It is saddening to see the continuous violation of the ceasefire agreements by Indian troops, he said, adding that Indian troops violated LoC ceasefire agreement more than 1,300 times in 2016.