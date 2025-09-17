Pak vs UAE: Pakistan stumble early against UAE in postponed Asia Cup clash

DUBAI – Pakistan are struggling at start of long-postponed Asia Cup encounter against the United Arab Emirates, losing two wickets inside the first five overs after the hosts elected to bowl first.

The match is finally taking place on Wednesday, had been surrounded by uncertainty following last Sunday’s Pakistan-India game. Zimbabwean referee Andy Pycroft issued an apology to Pakistan’s captain and manager, clearing the way for the fixture.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said at the toss: “We want to play a complete game today. Our middle overs in the previous match didn’t go well, and this is a good opportunity to get things right.”

Agha led squad made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah in place of Faheem Ashraf and Sufyan Muqeem.

Openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan walked out to start the innings, but Pakistan’s top order soon faltered. Saim was dismissed in the very first over, continuing his poor form, followed quickly by Sahibzada, leaving the Green Shirts at 10 for 2.

The early setbacks put pressure on Pakistan’s middle order as they aim to rebuild and post a competitive total against the UAE.

Pakistan vs UAE Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Junaid Siddique.