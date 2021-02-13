Pak vs SA, second T20 match today – Live Stream and Live Score, Match Timings

LAHORE – Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second T20 match of the three-match series in Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday.

The fixture is scheduled to start at 6pm. Cricket fans can watch live action on PTV Sports. Moreover, Pakistan Observer will also be shown a live stream and live update from the stadium.

Pakistan beat Proteas by three runs in the first match. Wicket Keeper Batsman Muhammad Rizwan scored a magnificent hundred and took the title of first wicketkeeper-batsman who scored hundred in T20 match.

He is also the second wicket-keeper batsman in the world to score a 100 in all three formats of international cricket.

The 28-year old cricketer scored an unbeaten 104 off 64 deliveries in Lahore. His innings included 7 sixes, which is the highest by a Pakistani batsman in T20Is.

The previous record was with Mohammad Hafeez and Ahmed Shahzad, both of whom had smashed 6 sixes in an innings on different occasions.

The third match will be played tomorrow Sunday in the same place and at the same time.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, and Zahid Mehmood.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain) Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman and Jacques Snyman.