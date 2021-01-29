Pak vs SA: Nauman Ali sets bowling record on Test debut (Video)

KARACHI – Pakistani off-spinner Nauman Ali has become the 12th bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut in Pakistan.

The 34-year old rattled the African batting line-up and finished with figures of 35 for 5 in 25.3 overs in the second innings of the first Test match at National Stadium Karachi.

Watch here the highlights of his memorable innings:

He also became the 7th oldest bowler and the 4th oldest spinner to take 5 wickets in his maiden Test. Nauman is the fourth Pakistani spinner to reach the hallmark. Mohammad Nazir was the first Pakistani spinner to do so, picking up 7 wickets for 99 runs against New Zealand in 1969.