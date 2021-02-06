Pak vs SA, 2nd Test: Pakistan 129-6 at close, lead by 200 runs

RAWALPINDI – South African bowling attack on Saturday restricted Pakistan 129-6 on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi, leading by 200 runs at the close.

Wicket Keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan was 28 not out and pacer Hasan Ali yet to get off the mark as the home team were undone by spinners George Linde 3-12 and Keshav Maharaj 2-74.

Earlier, South Africa were dismissed for 201 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan’s 272. Hasan Ali took 5-54 in South Africa’s innings to give Pakistan a lead of 71.