RAWALPINDI – The second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa is currently underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, here on Monday.

Catch the live action here.

Pakistan set a 370-run target, the visitors finished the fourth day on 127-1 with Markram on 59 and Dussen unbeaten on 48. The Proteas will need another 243 runs to level the series on the final day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan need eight more wickets to win the Test.