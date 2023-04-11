Pak vs NZ: Tickets for Karachi, Rawalpindi matches put on sale

Tickets for the upcoming matches between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi and Rawalpindi went on sale on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), two T20Is and the same number of ODIs between the two sides are set to be played in Rawalpindi. Karachi will host the last three ODIs of the five-match series. Tickets for the scheduled matches are available online from today.

Tickets for the last two T20Is at Rawalpindi are priced at Rs500 for Premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) and at Rs1,000 for VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood and Javed Miandad). The third-floor gallery for the two matches on 20 and 24 April will be available at Rs3,500. The tickets for the first two ODIs scheduled to be held on 27 and 29 April at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will be available for Rs300 (Premium enclosure), Rs500 (VIP enclosure) and Rs3,000 (third-floor gallery).

General enclosure (Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam) tickets will be available for Rs250. Fans will have to pay Rs500 for a seat in first class enclosure (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan). A seat in premium enclosure (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan) will be available for Rs750 and VIP enclosure (Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood) will be priced at Rs1,000).