LAHORE – The first One Day International of the three match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on Tuesday in Sri Lanka

Venue

The teams will face each other at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Match Time

The match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan Squad

Earlier this month, Inzamam-ul-Haq, the head of the national men’s selection committee, announced squads for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan.

An 18-player squad will take on Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from 22 till 26 August.

Openers: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq

Middle order: Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel.

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris

Spinners: Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir

Pace all-rounder: Faheem Ashraf

Pacers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan Squad

Afghanistan’s Squad for ODI Series: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand.

Live Streaming Details:

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.