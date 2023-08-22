LAHORE – Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in first first One Day International of the three match series at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, today (Tuesday).

Pakistan enter the series at the back of some brilliant results – they swept Sri Lanka in the two-Test series just last month and defeated New Zealand 4-1 at home in One-Day Internationals in April-May.

With the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 beginning just four days after the third and final match in Colombo and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup immediately following up, these three matches against Afghanistan come with an opportunity for Pakistan to fine-tune their combinations.

Venue

The teams will face each other at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Match Time

The match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Complete Squad of Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan Complete Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand.

The playing XI will be announced by the both teams shortly before the start of the match.

Live Streaming Details:

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.