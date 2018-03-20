Pak voices disappointment over Indian act

Non-issuance of visas to Zaireen

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan has expressed deep disappointment over the non-issuance of visas by India for the visit of the 503 Pakistani Zaireen to participate in the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja MoinuddinChishti (RA) at Ajmer Sharif, India from 19-29 of this month.

“As a result of this Indian decision, the Pakistani Zaireen have been deprived of the opportunity to participate in the Urs, which is of special significance, said foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a statement on Monday.

He said the visit was to take place under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and is a regular annual feature.

The spokesperson said earlier, 192 Pakistani Zaireen could not participate in the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja NizamuddinAulia (RA) in Delhi from 1-8 January 2018, due to the non-issuance of visas by India.

The spokesperson said during 2017, despite Pakistan’s offer to send a special train, Indian delays had resulted in Sikh yatrees from India being unable to participate in the Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru ArjanDev and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said similarly, in February 2018, the Government of Pakistan had made all the arrangements for the visit of 173 Katas Raj Pilgrims, who, regrettably, were forced to withdraw their applications from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi due to non-issuance of necessary clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

He said besides being violative of the bilateral Protocol of 1974 and the basic human right to religious freedom, such measures also undermines the efforts aimed at improving the environment, increasing people-to-people contacts and normalizing relations between the two countries.

The foreign office spokesperson said it is again ironic that this was done on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Khawaja MoinuddinChishti (RA) who has for centuries been the symbol of bringing communities closer to each other.