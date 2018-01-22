Pak has vast potential for investment

Chicago

Pakistan’s economy is fast growing as a result of its investment friendly policies, a senior Pakistani diplomat told an American audience. Consul-General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who was speaking at a seminar on Pakistan, also spoke about the vast potential of investment in the country for international businesses, and said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPEC) will turn the country into a regional trading hub and a lucrative market for foreign direct investment. The seminar was organized by the Pakistan Consulate in Chicago in collaboration with the Central Asian Productivity Research Center (CAPRC), a strategic alliance of professionals representing government, business, and academia from nations along the Silk Road region. The event was attended by Professor Harry Lepinske, Chairman CAPRC, Thomas Choi, Public Engagement Manager at the Office of the Governor of Illinois, Ms. Laura Ortega, Executive Director of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Margo Markopoulos, Director Office of Trade and Investment Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Ahmed S. Khan, a Professor at DeVry University, Timothy J. Sanders, Director of Engagement at Purdue University, Jamaluddin Husain, Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Purdue University besides a large number of business and investment experts.—APP