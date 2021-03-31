Pak values its relations with EU countries, Canada: COAS

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has met foreign envoys from European Union, Denmark, and Canada today.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief has met the Ambassador of EU to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, and Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) and Canada came under discussion.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and Canada and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels.