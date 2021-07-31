PAK v WI: West Indies elect to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd T20I

West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

The first match had been called off due to rain in Barbados three days earlier.

Both teams have made changes in the squad because of injuries.

Lendl Simmons, who retired hurt after being struck on the neck by ball from Mohammad Wasim in the opening match on Wednesday, has been replaced by Andre Fletcher while Romario Shepherd has replaced Andre Russell.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third match after he sustained a head injury during the scheduled training session.

Sohaib Maqsood has replaced him in the team.

Teams:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir.