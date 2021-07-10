Pak v Eng: Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second ODI

Pakistan has decided to field first after winning the toss against England in the second ODI at the Lord’s cricket stadium.

Earlier, the toss had been delayed due to rain. The match was earlier scheduled to start at 3pm.

A large number of fans of the Pakistani team have reached the stadium, hoping that the visiting team will take revenge for defeat in the first match in Cardiff.

On June 8, England beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the first ODI at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Set at 142-run target, England romped home in the 22nd over courtesy unbeaten half-centuries by Dawid Malan and debutant Zak Crawley.

The two added 120 runs for the second-wicket after Shaheen Shah Afridi had dismissed Malan’s opening partner Phil Salt for seven runs. Malan struck eight fours in his 68 off 69 balls. The right-handed Crawley hit seven fours in his 58-run effort off 50 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 141 runs in 35.2 overs after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed lbw by pacer Saqib Mahmood on the first ball of the match. Skipper Babar Azam was also dismissed for a duck two balls later as Pakistan slipped to zero for two after the first three balls of the match.

The tourists lost wickets at regular intervals with Fakhar Zaman the only one to offer some sustained resistance. The left-hander scored 47 off 67 balls (six fours). Shadab Khan contributed 30 off 43 balls. Sohaib Maqsood who was making a comeback to the national side after five years, scored 19 off 32 before an unfortunate run out dismissal.

For England Saqib took four wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs. Craig Overton and Matt Parkinson took two wickets each.