Pak v Eng: England trounce clueless Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

CARDIFF – England on Thursday handed what can be called a humiliating defeat to Pakistan in the first ODI match of the series in Cardiff.

The home team chased down the small target of 142 runs in just 21.5 overs with magnificent batting by Dawid Malan (68) and Zak (58).

Earlier today, with the help pacer Saqib Mahmood’s four-wicket haul, England managed to remove Pakistan team at 141 in the first ODI being played in Cardiff Thursday.

The green shirts failed to display the performance being expected after their recent tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa as Imamul Haq and Babar Azam could not make a single score.

Fakhar Zaman tried to lift the score with his 47-run inning before he was caught out by Zek Crawley on the ball of Matt Parkinson.

Shadab Khan made 30 runs while not other remaining players could score above 20.

Craig Overton and Matt Parkinson claimed two wickets each while Lewis Gregory took one wicket.

England had won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan.

Ben Stokes leads the host team after English Cricket Board (ECP) announced a new squad to play against the visiting side.

ECP announced new team after three players and four staff members tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan men’s cricket team can replace England at the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League by winning the three-match ODI series. The second ODI will be played on 10 July at Lord’s while third and final ODI of the series will be played on 13 July at Edgbaston.

The three-match series is a part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League where England is leading with 65 points from 12 matches, England have won six matches and lost five while one match was abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh are on second position with five wins and four losses from nine matches has and have 50 points. Pakistan, who has won four matches (two each against Zimbabwe and South Africa) and lost two from six matches are on third position with 40 points.

In the forthcoming three-match series, the winning team will earn 10 points for each win.

If Pakistan win all three matches they will gain 30 points and will rise to the top position with 70 points at the end of the series. Meanwhile, if England win any of three-match series, they will further consolidate their position at the top spot.

Pakistan will also be aiming to improve their record of playing against England at their own backyard.

Since their inaugural ODI series in England in 1974, Pakistan have lost nine out of the 11 series with their only series win coming in the 1974 series. England on the other hand have won nine series, one series ended in a draw.

PCB Statement Covid outbreak in England camp

Pakistan Cricket Board has been in close contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board regarding concerns about the health and safety of its players since the news of Covid-19 outbreak in the England camp was shared with it on late Monday evening.

The PCB is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the series, which commences on Thursday, 8 July, in Cardiff.

Haris Sohail ruled out of England ODIs due to injury

Haris Sohail has been ruled out from the tour of England due to a hamstring injury. The MRI conducted on Wednesday revealed a grade three tear injury, which he had picked up during a training session in Derby last week.

The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed middle-order batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

Haris, who was selected for the ODIs only, will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Haris Sohail: “I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side’s success and also cement my position in the side. In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season.”